Matt Wallner Activated from Injured List

July 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that outfielder Matt Wallner is now active following his stint on the injured list. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

A consensus Top 20 Twins prospect, Wallner recently batted .333 over two starts in right field on rehab assignment with the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Twins. He returns to Cedar Rapids where he registered an OPS of 1.005 featuring nine extra-base hits over 17 appearances earlier this season. The former Southern Miss Golden Eagle was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft and drafted by Minnesota within Competitive Balance Round A.

Wallner's activation boosts the Kernels to a total of 29 active players along with five people on the injured list and one man on the restricted list.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids season continues Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. as the Kernels host the Beloit Snappers to open a six-game series. Kernels right-hander Tyler Beck (1-1, 2.13) will square off with Snappers right-hander Kyle Nicolas (3-2, 5.70). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the game on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Tuesday's tilt marks the first contest of a six-game Kernels homestand at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids will host its next homestand Tuesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 25. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

