South Bend Tops Rattlers 3-2 on Tuesday Night

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timbers took an early lead, but could not hold on as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the South Bend Cubs in game one of the six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday night

Wisconsin (31-35) powered its way to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Hayden Cantrelle hit a lead-off home run to the deck in right-center. Korry Howell hit a solo home run over the wall in left with one out. Cantrelle's homer was his seventh of the season. Howell's home run was his eleventh of the season.

South Bend (31-35) had an opportunity in the top of the third inning on a lead-off double by Yonathan Perlaza. Rattlers starting pitcher Reese Olson stranded Perlaza at second by retiring the next three batters and keeping Wisconsin up 2-0.

The Cubs got a run in the top of the fourth, Nelson Velazquez singled and stole second to start the inning. A grounder to second moved him to third. Ryan Reynolds weak grounder up the first baseline was enough to get Velazquez home and Wisconsin's lead was down to one run.

Olson gave up a one-out single to Velazquez in the top of the sixth and walked the next batter on a 3-2 pitch. That was the end of the night for Olson. Reliever Evan Reifert struck out Reynolds for the second out of the inning, but a wild pitch and a hit batsman on a 3-2 pitch loaded the bases. Reifert walked Harrison Wenson on another 3-2 pitch to force in the tying run.

Delvin Zinn started the top of the seventh with a triple and DJ Artis blooped a single over the drawn-in infield to score Zinn with the go-ahead run.

Wisconsin had chances to tie.

Joe Gray Jr. singled and took second on an error in the bottom of seventh but was left stranded.

Nick Kahle doubled to start the bottom of the eighth and replaced by pinch runner LG Castillo. The inning ended with Castillo at third base.

Thomas Dillard drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but the game ended on a 4-6-3 double play.

Game two of the series between the Cubs and Timber Rattlers is set for Wednesday afternoon. Carlos Luna (2-1, 1.83) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Ryan Jensen (2-5, 4.99) is set to start for South Bend. Game time is 12:05pm.

