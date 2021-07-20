TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 20 vs. Dayton

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Monday, July 19, 2021

Right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Left-handed pitcher Fred Schlichtholz transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne

At the time of his promotion, Matt Waldron led High-A Central in innings pitched (72.1). He was also 3rd in ERA (3.24), 6th in WHIP (1.22), and 7th in strikeouts (72). Meanwhile, Waldron only walked 19 batters, sporting the 7th lowest walk rate in the league (2.36 per 9 innings, or 6% of batters faced). His 3.79 K/BB ratio ranked 6th in the circuit.

Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-36) vs. Dayton Dragons (36-29)

Tuesday, July 20 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 37 of 60 | Game 67 of 120

RHP Carlos Guarate (4.94 ERA - Low-A) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (4.79 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

LAST GAME: Before Monday's day off, the TinCaps topped the West Michigan Whitecaps, 9-2. With the victory, Fort Wayne won the series, claiming 4 of 7 on the road. The TinCaps won the first 2, and the last 2 of the series.

ON THE MOUND: On Sunday, the Padres promoted Carlos Guarate to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore. The Top 30 San Diego prospect was just named the Low-A West Pitcher of the Week after he allowed only 1 baserunner (hit by pitch) across 6 innings against Visalia (D-backs affiliate) last Wednesday. The 20-year-old is set to become the youngest pitcher in the HAC this season.

PATIENT APPROACH: In the HAC, the TinCaps are 2nd to only Cedar Rapids in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in 14% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.8%. The Padres rank 3rd (10.3%).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 21. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 123.

GIVIN POWER: Through the first 79 games of his MiLB career, Chris Givin hit 2 home runs. Over his last 9 games, he's hit 3. In 4 collegiate seasons at Xavier, Givin hit 14 homers.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 7th in the HAC in RBIs (42) and 9th in home runs (10).

JONNY ON THE SPOT: Jonny Homza ranks 9th in the HAC in doubles (13), 10th in triples (3), and 10th in runs (42).

POWER SURGE: First baseman Seamus Curran had just 4 extra-base hits (all doubles) and 8 RBIs in his first 19 games as a TinCap. In 12 games this month, Curran has 4 doubles, 3 homers, and 10 RBIs.

JUSTIN TIME: Infielder Justin Lopez ranks 7th in the league in doubles (15) and 9th in RBIs (40). Lopez has improved month-to-month this season. In 15 games in July, he's slashing .291 / .365 (.947 OPS) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers, and 12 RBIs.

HOMER HISTORY: The TinCaps faced Carson Spiers on June 19. That day he went 4.2 innings, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits with 7 strikeouts and 0 walks. Ethan Skender hit his only home run of the season against Spiers, while, among others in tonight's lineup, Tirso Ornelas hit 2 doubles and Agustin Ruiz had 1 double. Rey Ilarraza also singled.

HOME DEBUT: Catcher Tyler Malone was added to Fort Wayne's roster last week while the team was on the road. After making 1 start at West Michigan, tonight is his first action at Parkview Field.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 6th in the HAC in stolen bases (21).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-5 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 4-6 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

