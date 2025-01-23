Royals Weekend Preview - January 23rd - 24th

Victoria Royals defenceman Cosmo Wilson

(Victoria Royals)

This weekend, the Victoria Royals are set to visit the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm on Friday, Jan. 24. The following night, the Royals will play host to the Swift Current Broncos at 6:05 pm at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

Friday's contest will mark the sixth meeting between the Royals and Thunderbirds this season, with Victoria holding a 2-2-1 record. The last time these two sides met came in Seattle on Jan. 7, and saw the Royals earn a commanding 4-1 win. 2005-born forward Teydon Trembecky netted two goals in the match for his third multi-goal effort this season.

The Royals are amid their hottest stretch of the 2024-25 season, posting a record of 8-1-0-1 in their past 10 games. Last weekend, they swept a two-game series against the Kamloops Blazers with back-to-back 7-1 victories. Newly acquired winger Kenta Isogai made a noticeable impact, scoring three goals over the series.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Cosmo Wilson - In his first season as a Victoria Royal, the blueliner has appeared in 43 games, posting 20 points with 15 helpers and holds a plus/minus of +12. In the first matchup of the Royals recent two-game series with the Blazers, Wilson set a career-high with four points after netting two goals alongside two helpers in the game.

SEATTLE

Braeden Cootes - The Thunderbirds' leading scorer and team captain, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alta, has had a strong 2024-25 season so far. The 17-year-old centerman has posted 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) through 40 outings. Over his last five games, Cootes has tallied eight points, including four multi-point efforts, and has appeared on the scoresheet in four of those games.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (25W-12L-3OTL-4SOL-TP57) - 2nd in Western Conference

SEATTLE - (15W-26L-2OTL-1SOL-TP33) - 11th in Western Conference

SWIFT CURRENT - (22W-18L-1OTL-1SOL-TP46) - 8th in Eastern Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

January, 24 @ SEA - 7:05 pm

January, 25 v. SC - 6:05 pm

January, 29 @. KEL - 7:05 pm

January, 31 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

February, 1 @ POR - 6:00 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

