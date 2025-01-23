Ekström, Cowan Too Strong for 'Tips as Spokane Topples First-Place Everett, 3-2

Spokane, Wash. - It was a blockbuster for Wednesday Night In The Dub as the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips made their first visit to Spokane this season, taking on the 2nd-Place Chiefs in front of over 4,200 fans.

The 'Tips came into the game having won three in a row, but it was the Chiefs on the board first.

An Everett turnover during a change left Chase Harrington all alone as he charged towards goal. He made the unselfish play, dropping it off to Coco Armstrong who calmly slotted home his fifth score of the season at 12:36.

The Silvertips trickled one in to tie the game at 15:30. Rymon tallied his 22nd of the season, from Pearce.

The Chiefs were called for four penalties in quick succession and killed off a 5-on-3 chance in the second period. Everett did manage to find the net on one of the power plays with a goal from star player Carter Bear, his 30th of the season, at 12:15. Eric Jamieson and Dominik Rymon provided the assists.

It was an import connection on Spokane's second goal with Assanali Sarkenov pressuring the goal before Rasmus Ekström slotted home the backhand.

Rasmus Ekstrom cleaned up the mess in front of the net for his second goal of the night just a few minutes later.

It was an emotional night for Ekström with the Swedish National Anthem played before the game and his parents in town from Stockholm. Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton earned the assists at 19:06 of the second.

The third period was a fierce stalemate with no penalties called and Everett pouring on the pressure to find an equalizer.

Dawson Cowan stood on his head in net for Spokane, making 30 saves and earning the Save Of The Night as the whole league watched Wednesday Night In The Dub go to the wire.

Cowan continues to lead the league with 23 wins and earned Second Star of the Game.

The Chiefs trailed the shots battle in this one totaling 20 against 32 for Everett. Spokane was 1/3 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill. Owen Martin made his long awaited return to the ice in Wednesday night's game, after being sidelined since November 22nd. With his goal tonight, Coco Armstrong is up to eight points in his last eight games. With their 30th win of the season, the Chiefs have matched their season total from all of last season.

Spokane continues a tough stretch of games as they welcome top 2027 NHL Prospect Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers to town on Friday. It is the Avista Way To Save Team Poster Giveaway and Full Team Autograph session. It will be the only full team autograph session of the season, after the game in the Elysian Events Hall.

