Alumnus Connor Bowie Helps Canada Claim Gold at 2025 FISU Winter World University Games

January 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Torino, Italy- Former Tri-City Americans alternate captain Sasha Mutala's buzzer-beating goal has lifted Canada to a second-straight gold medal at the FISU Winter World University Games.

The Canadians battled to the end with a gritty 3-1 win over Slovakia in the championship match on Tuesday.

"Winning with this group of guys is right up there among my top moments," Mutala said postgame. "Over these two weeks, we've become so close."

Seven Western Hockey League alumni claimed gold at the 2025 edition of the tournament in Torino, Italy.

This marks Canada's sixth first-place finish since the inception of the Winter World University Games in 1962.

As the Canadians attacked the Slovakians with wave after wave of scoring chances, Mutala found the icebreaker with one second remaining in the opening period.

The critical goal was assisted by his UBC teammate and another former Ams star, Samuel Huo.

"Getting one before the break was huge," Mutala, a 2019 Colorado Avalanche draft pick, added. "Every line was building momentum, so it was only a matter of time before someone scored. I'm just lucky it was me."

University of Calgary Dinos forward Colson Gengenbach and former Eerie Otters Captain Jack Duff closed out the scoring.

Former Seattle Thunderbirds and Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Mark Howell, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Brandon Wheat Kings, picked up his second gold medal at the games as Canada's Head Coach.

Gold Medal-Winning WHL Alumni

F- Connor Bowie, Toronto Metropolitan University (Prince George Cougars 'A')

F- Robbie Fromme-Delorme, Mount Royal University (Portland Winterhawks 'A')

F- Samuel Huo, University of British Columbia (Seattle Thunderbirds, Tri-City Americans)

F- Liam Keeler, University of Saskatchewan (Edmonton Oil Kings, Red Deer Rebels)

F- Sasha Mutala, University of British Columbia (Tri-City Americans 'A')

D- Jake Lee, University of British Columbia (Seattle Thunderbirds, Kelowna Rockets)

Head Coach- Mark Howell, University of Calgary (Seattle Thunderbirds, Medicine Hat Tigers, Brandon Wheat Kings)

