Rockets Prepare For Busy Weekend Against Blazers And Giants

January 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Rockets come into the weekend off the heels of a 7-3 defeat to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday. Kelowna got goals from Hayden Paupanekis, Dawson Gerwing and Jakub Stancl in the loss.

BLAZERS

Kamloops have lost three consecutive games with a pair of 7-1 defeats coming at the hands of the Victoria Royals on January 17 and 18. Kamloops also fell to the Wheat Kings on Wednesday by a score of 6-3.

GIANTS

Vancouver defeated Brandon 3-1 on January 19 but were beaten by the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-1 on January 21 st thanks to a four-point night from Thunderbirds forward Nathan Pilling.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The WHL Trade Deadline and come and gone with the Rockets being very active in preparation for next year's Memorial Cup. The Rockets moved defenceman Caden Price to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Will Sharpe, the rights to goaltender Harrison Boettiger along with five draft picks. Andrew Cristall was also moved, traded to the Spokane Chiefs for forward Hayden Paupanekis along with five draft picks which included two first round picks. The Rockets then acquired 2006-born forward Dawson Gerwing from the Swift Current Broncos.

The Rockets wrapped up the deadline with a pair of deals with the Everett Silvertips. The Rockets acquired a seventh-round pick in exchange for defenceman Landon Cowper before closing out the deadline by acquiring forward Andrew Petruk for a ninth-round selection in 2025.

Rockets captain Max Graham is out week-to-week with a lower body injury as is defenceman Gabriel Guilbault. Tij Iginla remains out with a lower body injury that has sidelined him indefinitely.

ROCKET TO WATCH

Kayden Longley had a strong outing the last time these two teams met, posting a goal and an assist in a victory on January 3 rd.

Hiroki Gojsic put up two points in Kelowna's last game against Vancouver, a 6-4 defeat on Janjuary 11 th.

BLAZER TO WATCH

Nathan Behm got Kamloops back into their latest loss to Kelowna, scoring two goals and registering an assist in the third period as Kamloops went down 3-0 and 4-2.

GIANT TO WATCH

Burke Hood made 44 saves in his last appearance against the Rockets and registered his second shutout of the season.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS KAM

The Rockets and Blazers last met in early January at the Sandman Centre with the Rockets taking a 6-4 victory. Kayden Longley had a goal and an assist in the contest while Kelowna also got goals from Kalder Varga, Max Graham and Michael Cicek.

VS VAN

The Rockets lost 6-4 to the Giants on January 11 th. Ty Halaburda scored twice while London Hoilett scored the game winner in the third period.

SEASON RECORD

VS KAM

Dec. 28 vs KAM - 3-1 L

Jan. 3 at KAM - 6-4 W

Jan. 24 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 14 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 15 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

Mar. 14 vs KAM - @ 7:05 PM

Mar. 15 at KAM - @ 6:00 PM

Mar. 22 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

VS VAN

Nov. 22 vs VAN - 8-3 W

Dec. 29 at VAN - 3-1 L

Jan. 4 vs VAN - 7-0 L

Jan. 11 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Jan. 25 vs VAN - @ 6:05 pm

Feb. 21 vs VAN - @ 7:05 pm

Feb. 22 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Mar. 23 at VAN - @ 4:00 pm

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

