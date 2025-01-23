Pair of Wild Alumni Nominated for Hobey Baker Award

January 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild alumni and Hobey Baker Award nominee Harrison Scott

(Wenatchee Wild) Wenatchee Wild alumni and Hobey Baker Award nominee Harrison Scott(Wenatchee Wild)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Two members of the Wild family are officially among the very best to step onto the NCAA ice this season.

Wild alumni Harrison Scott and Brett Chorske, both of whom played for the organization during its time in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), have been announced among the initial nominees for this season's Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded annually to the top player in NCAA hockey. This year's nominees represent 64 different NCAA Division I schools, with the winner to be announced at this year's Division I Frozen Four in St. Louis, Missouri on April 11.

Scott hails from San Jose, California, and is in his senior season for the University of Maine. During his 2019-20 season in Wenatchee, the forward totaled 15 goals and 13 assists over 48 regular-season games, and led the Wild to the BCHL's Fred Page Cup playoffs. His 15 goals this season ranks third among all Division I players, with seven multi-point games and four multi-goal games. He piled up four points in a game twice in the opening month of the season, in wins against Quinnipiac and Merrimack.

Chorske is in his senior year at Colgate University, notching a point-per-game average over 22 appearances so far this season. The Edina, Minnesota native has a dozen goals this year, by far a high for his college career, and his 22 points are tied for the Raiders' team lead. During his 2019-20 campaign with the Wild, he earned "Iron Man" honors by appearing in all 58 regular-season games, and finished with 18 goals and 21 assists.

Fans can take part in an online vote at HobeyBaker.com through midnight on March 9, and a second round of fan voting will be held among the 10 remaining finalists from March 19 to 30. The last three finalists standing, known as the "Hobey Hat Trick," will remain in the running ahead of the final announcement on April 11.

The award was established in 1981 and is named for Hockey Hall of Famer Hobey Baker, who excelled for Princeton University in both hockey and football during the 1910s before becoming a pilot in World War I. Baker died in an airplane crash in France shortly after the war, and remains the only person ever enshrined in both the College Football Hall of Fame and the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.