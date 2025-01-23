Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - January 24, 2025

January 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the third period and held on for a 3-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday, ending their 5-game losing streak. Cruz Pavao, Jake Sloan and Savin Virk (GWG) scored for the Americans while Lukas Matecha picked up his 17th win of the season with 23 saves.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks, with both teams having two wins. The Americans won the first meeting, 4-3 in overtime, before the Winterhawks won back-to-back games after the Christmas Break. Tri-City picked ip a 7-6 shootout win in the last game on January 3. Both of the Americans wins came on home ice and they're looking for their first win in Portland since March 4, 2023, a span of four games.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Brandon Whynott (21-24-45) Kyle Chyzowski (30-42-72)

Max Curran (13-29-42) Tyson Jugnauth (11-50-61)

Jake Sloan (14-27-41) Diego Buttazzoni (22-28-50)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Power Play - 14.8% (22-for-149) Power Play - 26.2% (48-for-183)

Penalty Kill - 82.0% (132-for-161) Penalty Kill - 77.6% (128-for-165)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.