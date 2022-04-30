Royals Take on Maine with Series Lead up for Grabs in Game Five

Reading Royals forward Thomas Ebbing (right) vs. the Maine Mariners

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Semifinal round against the Maine Mariners Saturday, Apr. 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals are tied in the series 2-2 after wins in games one and two of the series while Maine won games three and four. This is the eleventh meeting between the two teams this season and the home team remains unbeaten through the previous ten meetings between both teams this season.

Reading fell to Maine in game four of the series, 4-0, Friday, Apr. 29 at Cross Insurance Arena. Nick Master's game opening goal and a 32 save shutout from Callum Booth propelled the Mariners over the Royals at home. The Royals are seeking their first win of the season at Cross Insurance Arena after dropping five previous games on the road against Maine.

After a scoreless first period, Master scored what ultimately stood as the game winning goal in the final minute of the second period. Master redirected a shot from Matthew Santos past Logan Flodell who saved 22 of 25 shots in his fourth straight start in the series. Master's second goal of the playoffs broke the scoreless tie and gave Maine the lead heading into the third period, 1-0.

While Reading outshot Maine 32-26 in the game, the Mariners won the special teams battle, converting on 2-of-3 power play chances while the Royals went 0-for-4 on te power play. Alex Kile scored Maine's first power play goal on a breakaway with a backhand shot sent through Flodell's pads before Cameron Askew extended Maine's lead to three-goals with the second power play goal. Kile's two points in the third period came as his first points in the series after Kile was returned back from Lehigh Valley in the AHL to Maine ahead of game four.

Callum Booth earned his first win of the series and second shutout of the season with ten saves in the third period. Keltie Jeri-Leon's empty net goal rounded out a commanding win for the Mariners as the series evens up heading into game five for the final game at Cross Insurance Arena of the series.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Maine Mariners who are the fourth seed. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Mariners went 33-31-5-3 with a .514 point percentage in the regular season. The Newfoundland Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers continue their Divisional Semifinal round against the Trois-Rivières Lions who placed third in the North Division with a .536 point percentage tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Trois-Rivières. Newfoundland leads the series over the Lions, 3-1.

Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):

GAME 5 - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)

*If necessary

