Americans Drop Game 4, 4-1 to Rapid City
April 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini faces the Rapid City Rush
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped Game 4 to the Rapid City Rush by a score of 4-1 on Friday night in Allen, in front of a packed house of 5,661 at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans only goal came in the opening period at the 6:30 mark when Ben Carroll fired one past the Rush netminder into the net to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later the Rush tied the game when Calder Brooks walked in alone and beat Luke Peressini for his third of the playoffs to tie the score 1-1.
The Rush scored four unanswered goals in the game, one in the second frame and two in the third period to build a 4-1 lead. Rapid City would hold on for the victory grabbing a 3-1 series advantage and putting the Americans in danger of elimination on Saturday night.
"We couldn't get our offense going tonight," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. We know we have a big hill to climb, but none of us are ready to start our off-season just yet. You will get our best effort of the season on Saturday night.
Neither team could score on the power play on Friday night. The Americans went 0-for-5, while Rapid City was 0-for-6. The Americans have lost back-to-back games in the series and need a win on Saturday to force the games back to Rapid City next week. Puck drop on Saturday night is at 7:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini faces the Rapid City Rush
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 30, 2022
- Americans Drop Game 4, 4-1 to Rapid City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.