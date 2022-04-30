Americans Drop Game 4, 4-1 to Rapid City

April 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini faces the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini faces the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped Game 4 to the Rapid City Rush by a score of 4-1 on Friday night in Allen, in front of a packed house of 5,661 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans only goal came in the opening period at the 6:30 mark when Ben Carroll fired one past the Rush netminder into the net to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later the Rush tied the game when Calder Brooks walked in alone and beat Luke Peressini for his third of the playoffs to tie the score 1-1.

The Rush scored four unanswered goals in the game, one in the second frame and two in the third period to build a 4-1 lead. Rapid City would hold on for the victory grabbing a 3-1 series advantage and putting the Americans in danger of elimination on Saturday night.

"We couldn't get our offense going tonight," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. We know we have a big hill to climb, but none of us are ready to start our off-season just yet. You will get our best effort of the season on Saturday night.

Neither team could score on the power play on Friday night. The Americans went 0-for-5, while Rapid City was 0-for-6. The Americans have lost back-to-back games in the series and need a win on Saturday to force the games back to Rapid City next week. Puck drop on Saturday night is at 7:05 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.