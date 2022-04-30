Growlers Downed 3-2 by Lions in Game 5

April 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers came up just short in a hotly contested Game 5 as they fell 3-2 to the Trois-Riviéres Lions on Saturday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Tyler Boland opened the scoring for Newfoundland three minutes into the game as he took a feed atop the circle from Zach O'Brien before sniping one blocker side beyond Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 1-0 Growlers.

Alexis D'Aoust replied four minutes later for the Lions as he beat Ben Finkelstein with a nifty move before finishing on the backhand over the shoulder of Keith Petruzzelli to level things up at 1-1 with 12:42 left in the 1st - a scoreline which carried over into the second period.

Boland picked up his second goal of the game late in the second period as he scooped up a rebound from Gordie Green's effort on goal and beat Desrosiers in tight to make it 2-1 Newfoundland with 3:41 left in the middle frame.

Trois-Riviéres took just 24 seconds to reply however as captain Cedric Montminy deflected a pointshot past Petruzzzelli to bring it to 2-2 after 40 minutes played.

D'Aoust added a second goal on the night as he found himself in behind the Growlers defence once again, this time electing to go glove side, as he put the Lions ahead 3-2 with 10:44 left in regulation.

Despite a strong push from the Growlers, Desorsiers and the Lions would do their part to hold on for a 3-2 win to keep their season alive.

Quick Hits

Tyler Boland leads Newfoundland in goals this postseason with five.

Keith Petruzzelli made 27 saves in the loss.

Newfoundland host the Lions for Game 6 on Monday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. TR - A. D'Aoust

2. TR - P. Desrosiers

3. NFL - T. Boland

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.