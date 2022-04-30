Walleye Force Game Seven

April 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Toledo, OH - Billy Christopoulos posted 18 saves as the Walleye notched a 3-0 shutout win over Cincinnati in front of a sold out crowd in the Huntington Center Saturday night.

With the series tied 3-3, the Cyclones return to the Huntington Center on Tuesday night for game seven, with the winner advancing onto the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

- After trading chances throughout the first 15 minutes of the game, Toledo benefitted from a power play awarded on a Dominic Franco cross-checking call. 10 seconds into their man advantage, John Albert collected a puck in front of the goal, turning and shooting by Michael Houser for the 1-0 Walleye lead.

- No goals were scored during the second, but Houser stood on his head with 20 saves. Toledo outshot Cincinnati, 20-6 in the second frame. The Walleye saw three power play chances go to the wayside, while the Cyclones received only a minute of a power play.

- Toledo continued the pressure in the third, ultimately striking twice in the midway point of the frame, with Brett McKenzie and TJ Hensick scoring less than four minutes apart, making it 3-0. Hensick, the Walleye Captain, posted a three point night with assists on each of the previous goals.

- Chaos ensued toward the end of the game with a combined 62 penalty minutes being incurred between the clubs.

- Houser took the loss in goal with 41 saves.

The chase for the Kelly Cup starts now for the Cincinnati Cyclones! Playoff tickets are on sale NOW starting at $22 per seat for single game tickets and $20 per seat for groups of 20 or more. Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.