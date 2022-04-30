ECHL Transactions - April 30
April 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 30, 2022:
Allen:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Combs, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Buffalo
Florida:
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Calas, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Tristan Pomerleau, D activated from reserve
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Hellickson, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Add Kevin Conley, F activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve
Add Brenden Locke, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve
