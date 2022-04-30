ECHL Transactions - April 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 30, 2022:

Allen:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Combs, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Buffalo

Florida:

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Calas, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Tristan Pomerleau, D activated from reserve

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Hellickson, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Add Kevin Conley, F activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve

Add Brenden Locke, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve

