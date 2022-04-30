Game Day Preview: Must Win for the Americans

April 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), face the Rapid City Rush tonight in Game 5, of their Best of Seven Series. Rapid City leads the series 3-1. With a win tonight, the Americans will travel to South Dakota after the game for a Monday night showdown in Rapid City.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: TBD TICKETS.

Americans Need a Win: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped a 4-1 decision in Game 4 of their best of seven series on Friday night in Allen. After playing to a 1-1 tie after the first period, the Rush outscored the Americans 3-1 the rest of the way. Rapid City went 0-for-6 on the power play, while Allen was 0-for-5. Ben Carroll had the only goal of the game for the Americans, his second of the postseason. Calder Brooks, Logan Nelson, and Keegan Iverson each had a goal for the Rush, while forward Brett Gravelle had two assists. Lukas Parik made his fourth straight start for Rapid City to get the win. Luke Peressini has started all four games for the Americans. With a Game 4 victory, the team will depart for Rapid City right after the game.

Shots Overload: After giving up a team record 63 shots in Game 2, the Americans were outshot for the fourth game in a row on Friday night, but by a shorter margin (36-32). Allen is being outshot 189 to 119 in the series.

Durocher Returns: After being a healthy scratch the last two games, Corey Durocher returned to the Americans lineup on Friday night and had one assist in 11 minutes of action.

Power Play Struggles: The Americans are 0-for-12 in the playoffs with the man advantage. Allen went 0-for-5 in Friday night's loss to the Rush. Rapid City was 0-for-6 in Game 4.

Asuchak Streak Snapped: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak, who leads the Americans in points this postseason with four, saw his three-game postseason point streak snapped on Friday night.

Dudek Out Again: Americans forward JD Dudek, who returned to the Allen lineup on Tuesday night after missing the last several games due to illness, is back on the shelf with the lingering illness. Dudek suffered a setback in Tuesday night's loss and was unavailable for Friday night's contest against the Rush.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City Postseason

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-2

Away: 1-1

Overall: 1-3

Last 10: 1-3

Allen Americans Playoff Numbers:

Goals: (2) Ben Carroll and Chad Costello

Assists: (3) Spencer Asuchak

Points: (4) Spencer Asuchak

+/-: (+1) Phil Beaulieu and three others

PIM: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 1-1

Road: 2-0

Overall: 3-1

Last 10: 3-1

Rapid City Rush Playoff Numbers:

Goals: (3) Calder Brooks and Logan Nelson

Assists: (6) Brett Gravelle

Points: (7) Calder Brooks

+/-: (+5) Quinn Wichers

PIM: (6) Keegan Iverson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.