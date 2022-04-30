Game Notes: Game 5 at Allen

April 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs | GAME 5 at Allen

Rush lead series, 3-1

4/30/22 | Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 7:05 P.M. CDT

LAST TIME OUT: Logan Nelson had a goal and an assist, Brett Gravelle and Stephen Baylis each recorded two assists and Lukas Parik stopped 31 of 32 shots as the Rush cruised past the Allen Americans, 4-1, in Game 4 on Friday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

IT CAN END TONIGHT: Rapid City leads the best-of-seven series with Allen, 3-1, and can win the series with a victory in Game 5 on Saturday. Should Allen win the game, Game 6 would be played on Monday in Rapid City and Game 7, if necessary, is set for Wednesday at The Monument Ice Arena. The winner of the Rush-Americans series will take on the winner of the Utah-Tulsa series in the second round. Utah currently leads that series, 3-2.

BROOKS AT HIS BEST: Calder Brooks scored in the first period of Rapid City's 4-1 Game 4 win on Friday and is tied for the team lead in goals, with three, and assists, with seven, in the postseason. Dating back to the regular season, Brooks now has points in 15 of his past 16 games for Rapid City. He has registered 11 goals and 11 assists during those 16 games. Brooks had 19 goals and 18 assists in 43 games for the Rush in the regular season.

STEADY IN NET: Lukas Parik made 31 saves on 32 shots in the 4-1 Game 4 win, lowering his goals against average for the postseason to 1.90 and raising his save percentage to .933. Parik's GAA is the third-best in the Kelly Cups Playoffs and his save percentage is fourth. In his last two games, he has combined to make 52 saves on 54 shots.

THIS LINE IS CLICKING: Rapid City's line of Brett Gravelle, Calder Brooks and Max Coatta has been dominant through the first four games of the Rush's series with Allen. The trio has combined for six goals and 14 assists. Gravelle and Brooks are tied for the team lead with seven points in the series and Coatta is third on the team with six.

FEELS LIKE HOME: In four games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center this season, the Rush are now 4-0-0-0. Rapid City went 2-0-0-0 in this building in the regular season. It has outscored Allen a combined 16-5 in those four games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Calder Brooks and Brett Gravelle are each tied for fourth in the ECHL with seven points in the postseason. Every player ahead of them has played more than four games...Gravelle is also tied for second in the league with six assists...Logan Nelson has three goals and an assist in his last two games...the Rush are a perfect, 12-for-12, on the penalty kill in the series.

UP NEXT: Game 6, if necessary, is scheduled for Monday at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop would be at 7:05 p.m. at home in Rapid City. Should the Rush win the series on Saturday night, their second-round schedule would be announced following the conclusion of the Utah-Tulsa series. The Grizzlies lead that series, 3-2, and Game 6 is set for Monday night in West Valley City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.