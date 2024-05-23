Royals Sign 2024 Second-Round Pick Koltin Herfst to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
May 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed 2024 second-round pick Koltin Herfst to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Herfst was selected thirty-seventh overall by the Royals in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft which took place on Thursday, May 9th.
The product of Chilliwack, B.C. was the first defenceman Victoria selected in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Standing at 6'0" and 174 lbs, Herfst led the Thunderbirds in defenceman scoring with 9 goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 28 games played during the 2023-24 season.
"Koltin is a two way defenceman who can play in all situations," said Royals' General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He brings the leadership qualities we are looking for and we are confident he will play a huge role in the team's future both on and off the ice."
