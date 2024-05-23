Hitmen Name Paul McFarland as Head Coach

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are proud to announce Paul McFarland as the 11th head coach in franchise history.

McFarland, signed to a multi-year deal, brings a decorated resume to the position with extensive experience on the bench in both the National Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League.

The 38-year-old has five seasons of Major Junior experience serving as assistant coach, head coach and general manager. McFarland started his coaching career in 2012 as the assistant coach of the Oshawa Generals (OHL) for two seasons before serving as the Head Coach of the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) for an additional three seasons. McFarland then made the jump to the NHL as assistant coach for two seasons with the Florida Panthers and one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs before making the return to the OHL as Head Coach and GM of the Frontenacs in 2020. McFarland spent the last three seasons as Assistant Coach with the Seattle Kraken.

"We're extremely excited to introduce Paul to the Hitmen and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation." said General Manager Garry Davidson "Paul brings significant experience and knowledge from his past NHL and major junior positions. He will be a tremendous influence both on and off the ice for our team as we continue to grow and develop with the goal of a WHL and Memorial Cup Championship."

As a player, McFarland played with the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) for three seasons, winning a Memorial Cup in 2003. He would go on to finish his junior career with the Windsor Spitfires before moving on to the collegiate level attending Acadia University where he captained the Axemen Men's Hockey team for three seasons. Acadia Axemen Athletics has an award given out annually named the Paul McFarland Captain in the Community Award which is given to a Men's Hockey Player who demonstrates exemplary leadership qualities in the classroom and the community.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Calgary Hitmen and become a member of the Calgary community" said McFarland "I have heard nothing but great things about the people and players within the organization and look forward to working together to build this program to a championship level."

The Hitmen welcome Paul and his wife Kelly along with their two sons Cooper and Keaton to Calgary.

