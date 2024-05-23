First-Round U.S. Priority Draft Pick Ferry Signs with Rebels

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are proud to announce that defenceman Nikolas Ferry, the team's first-round pick at the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

Ferry was selected 15th overall by the Rebels at the draft held on May 8.

Ferry collected 20 points in 68 games last season with Los Angeles Kings U14 AAA. He also suited up for five games with Boston Hockey Club U15, picking up two points. The right-shooting blue liner is listed at 6'0 and 180 pounds.

"He's hard to play against, moves pretty well," Rebels Associate General Manager Shaun Sutter says of Ferry, describing him as a two-way blue liner. "We were really excited to pick him, and he's a guy that will be wearing our jersey down the line."

Nikolas Ferry

Defence

Birthdate: April 20, 2009

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Height: 6'0 Weight: 179 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Ferry becomes the third first-round U.S. Priority Draft selection to sign with the Rebels. Both Quentin Bourne from Lawndale, California (selected in 2021, 8th overall) and Jeramiah Roberts from Colorado Springs, Colorado (2022, 14th overall) played for the Rebels during the 2023-24 season.

