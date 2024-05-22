Arcand-Vandale Signs with Rebels

May 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that Cash Arcand-Vandale, the club's second-round pick at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The Saskatoon, SK native was selected 30th overall by the Rebels at the May 9 draft.

A forward listed at 6'1, 166 pounds, Arcand-Vandale collected 57 points (30 goals, 27 assists) in 27 games with the Saskatoon Bandits U15 squad in 2023-24. He added 12 points in three playoff contests and score one goal in five games played with Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA.

"He's a long guy with real good tools," said Rebels Associate General Manager Shaun Sutter. "Cash played as an underage last year and was one of the better underage players (in the league). He played on a weaker team this year, so we think he has a lot of potential and a high ceiling."

Cash Arcand-Vandale Forward Birthdate: January 28, 2009

Height: 6'1

Weight: 166

Hometown: Saskatoon SK

2023-24 Team: Saskatoon Bandits U15

