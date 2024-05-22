Warriors Sign Paquette to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are pleased to announce the signing of Nolan Paquette to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 2007-born defenceman has committed to the Warriors after originally being listed by the organization.

"As we move forward and graduate some defencemen heading into next year, Nolan will be able to step in and help us get to where we want be," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Paquette is coming off a stellar first season of junior hockey with the Calgary Canucks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

In 47 games as a 16-year-old, Paquette finished with five goals and 23 points. The six-foot, 185-pound defenceman added seven assists in 15 games for the Canucks as well.

Paquette was previously committed to NCAA Division 1 school Western Michigan University.

"Nolan had options and we are very happy he picked the Moose Jaw Warriors to further his hockey career," Ripplinger said.

The Warriors will host its 2024 Development Camp from June 5-8 in Moose Jaw.

The current Warriors will hit the ice for the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Mich. starting on Friday against the host Spirit.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.