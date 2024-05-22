First-Round Pick Pickering Signs with Rebels

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that Graeme Pickering, the club's first-round pick at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

Pickering, who hails from St. Adolphe, Manitoba, was selected 15 th overall by the Rebels at the draft held May 9.

The 5'9, 145-pound defenceman played for RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15 in 2023-24, collecting 36 points in 27 games.

"He's got some offence with his shooting and puck moving ability. He plays hard, defends hard and has a natural mean streak to him. He also has some lineage to him with his brother and sister also being really good hockey players," says Rebels Associate General Manager Shaun Sutter.

Graeme is the younger brother of Swift Current Broncos captain and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Owen Pickering. His sister Avery plays in the NCAA at Colgate. He's also a cousin of Moose Jaw Warriors captain, WHL Defenceman of the Year, and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk.

Graeme Pickering

Defence

Birthdate: March 22, 2009

Height: 5'9

Weight: 145

Hometown: St. Adolphe MB

2023-24 Team: RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15

