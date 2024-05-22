Royals Sign 2024 First-Round Pick Ludovic Perreault to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed 2024 first-round pick Ludovic Perreault to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Perreault was selected eighteenth overall by the Royals in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft which took place on Thursday, May 9th.

Hailing from Winnipeg, MB., the centerman appeared in 32 games this season with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA, scoring 67 goals and adding 25 assists for 92 points. Perreault also appeared in 1 game for the Winnipeg Bruins U17 AAA Team. Perreault finished second in goals amongst players in the WAAA U15 league and stands at 5'9" and 148 lbs.

"Ludo is a dynamic centerman who gives it everything he's got each and every game." said Royals' General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He has the ability to score goals and make plays at a high pace and he will be an important part of our team as we move forward."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.