2024 Hockey School
May 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
The Americans annual Summer Hockey School will return this September! Registration opens June 1.
This year's camp will be led by Tri-City Americans associate coach T.J. Millar. Attendees will work with Coach Millar as well as current Americans players as they sharpen their skills!
2024 Dates:
Week One: September 2-5
Week Two: September 9-12
The Tri-City Americans Summer Hockey School is open to students of all abilities, ranging from ages 6 to 14. The primary focus of the camp will be on skating, fundamentals and skill development with a goal of maximizing individual potential while instilling proper techniques.
The camp runs for four (4) days with sessions taking place from the late afternoon through early evenings. Each player will receive four hours of ice time instruction with 60 minutes of daily ice time.
Participants can sign up for either or both of the available weeks.
REGISTRATION
$349 for One Week
$499 for Two Weeks
TUITION INCLUDES:
60 minutes of daily ice time
Jersey + hockey gifts
2 vouchers to the Americans home opener!
[SIGN UPS WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLINE BEGINNING JUNE 1]
