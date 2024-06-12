Rebels Trade Zane Saab to Wenatchee

June 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Forward Zane Saab with the Red Deer Rebels

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Wenatchee Wild.

The Rebels have traded 18-year-old forward Zane Saab to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, and a sixth-round pick in 2028.

Saab, who is from Edmonton, AB, was selected by the Rebels in round three, 47th overall at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He recorded four goals and an assist in 41 games with the club in 2023-24.

