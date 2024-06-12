Kamloops Blazers Sign 2024 Third Round Pick Cole Secord

June 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2009-born forward Cole Secord to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Secord was selected by the Blazers in the 3rd round, 62nd overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Secord is from La Salle, MB and played the 2023-24 season with the Pembina Valley Hawks U15 AAA team. In 26 games, he had 28 goals, 26 assists and 54 points. He also added seven goals, four assists and 11 points in eight playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Cole and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Cole's development over the coming seasons."

The 5'9" and 160lb forward is the fourth player signed by the Blazers from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft joining forward Asher Gingras and defensemen Joaquin Geras and Madden Tymchak.

Secord attended the Kamloops Blazers Development Camp in early June.

