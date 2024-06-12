Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Red Deer, Acquisition of 2006-Born Forward Saab

Forward Zane Saab with the Red Deer Rebels

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Taylor Lachance/Red Deer Rebels) Forward Zane Saab with the Red Deer Rebels

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2006-born forward Zane Saab from Red Deer in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, and a sixth-round pick in the 2028 draft.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Saab was a third-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, going to the Rebels with the 47th overall pick. He has played one full season in the WHL, accumulating four goals and an assist over his 42 career appearances. Last season, Saab helped Red Deer to a fifth-place finish in the league's Eastern Conference standings and a spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Zane Saab to the Wild family.

Forward Zane Saab with the Red Deer Rebels

(Taylor Lachance/Red Deer Rebels)

