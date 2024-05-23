Tigers Acquire Draft Pick in Trade with Wentachee

May 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired a conditional 8th Round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for 07â² born forward Ben Davis (Denver, CO).

Davis was drafted by the Tigers in the 2022 WHL US Priority Draft in the 2nd round, 23rd overall.

The Tigers organization would like to wish Ben and his family all the best in Wenatchee.

