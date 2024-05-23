Wild Acquire Davis in Trade with Medicine Hat
May 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring the playing rights to 2007-born forward Ben Davis from Medicine Hat in exchange for Wenatchee's eighth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
A native of Denver, Colorado, Davis was selected by the Tigers with the 23rd pick in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, and has spent the last two years with the Victory Honda program in Michigan. He totaled nine goals and 23 assists for the Victory Honda 16-and-Under team this past season, and helped his group reach the USA Hockey national tournament earlier this spring, notching an assist in three games at the tournament.
The Wenatchee Wild are excited to welcome Ben Davis to the Wild family.
