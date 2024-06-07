Wild Hockey Academy Announces Hiring of Tike as Power Skating Coach

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild and Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Ashley Tike as the Academy's new power skating coach. Tike will work with all four of the Academy's Tier I teams during the 2024-25 season.

"I'm thrilled to join the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy as its power skating coach," said Tike. "My passion for skating and for helping athletes reach their full potential drives me every day. Skating is such a fundamental aspect of hockey, and my goal is to improve skating technique and really get the players thinking about efficient body movements out there on the ice."

Ashley grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota as a competitive figure skater, and is currently the Skating Director at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. She is a triple U.S. Figure Skating gold medalist, and brings 12 years of professional experience in coaching skating to figure skaters and hockey players of all levels, ages, and abilities. Previously, she coached skating at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in Los Angeles, California as well as in East Grand Forks, Crookston and Chaska, Minnesota. She has a bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of North Dakota.

"We are excited to have Ashley on board with the Academy as our power skating coach," said Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy director Troy Mick. "I have seen her work with our players during private lessons and she is outstanding. Our 18U, 16U, 15O and 14U players will benefit greatly by her expertise."

The Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy is excited to welcome Ashley Tike as the newest member of the Wild family, and look forward to her contributions as the program's new power skating coach.

