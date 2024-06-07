Cohen Handby Joins Regiment

June 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2009-born forward Cohen Handby to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Cohen and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Cohen is a very intriguing prospect at 6'3 and a December 17th birthdate. Cohen projects as a big, bodied player, with good sense, skill, and touch, playing down the middle. We look forward to his future with our hockey club."

Handby, 14, doesn't turn 15 until Dec. 17, and was drafted by the Pats with the 52nd pick of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. With the Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep team in 2023-24, Handby compiled 32 points (9G-23A) in 27 games, ending the season first on his team in assists and third in points. The 6-foot-3, 172 lb. left-shot forward hails from Kelowna, B.C., and played for the Island Wild U14 team in 2022-23, totaling 31 points (17G-14A) in 31 games.

