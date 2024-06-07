Winterhawks Sports Group Enters Operation Agreement for Sherwood Ice Arena

June 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Winterhawks Sports Group ("WSG"), owner of the Portland Winterhawks and the Winterhawks Skate Center in Beaverton, Ore., has entered into an agreement that will make WSG the new operator of the Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Ore. This will ensure that Sherwood Ice Arena remains an ice rink for the local community to enjoy and, in conjunction with the Winterhawks Skate Center and seasonal access to ice at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, will provide greater opportunity for residents of the region to participate in ice-based activities.

"This is a very exciting opportunity," said Michael Kramer, Managing Partner of the Winterhawks Sports Group. "Since forming Winterhawks Sports Group, one of our primary goals has been to expose more people to ice-based activities such as hockey, figure skating and recreational skating. Over the years, Sherwood Ice Arena developed some outstanding programs and became an integral part of the Portland community. We look forward to working with the many talented professionals at Sherwood to continue providing a fun, safe, and exciting environment for everyone."

As part of the agreement, Winterhawks Youth Hockey and Pacific Edge Hockey Association are collaborating to improve the collective youth hockey offering by taking advantage of the multiple ice arenas, training facilities, coaching expertise and industry contacts. The future youth hockey offering will provide comprehensive options for all skill levels, genders and age groups with a true focus on having fun and developing the skills of every participant.

With respect to figure skating and learn-to-skate programming, both the Winterhawks and Sherwood Ice Arena will continue to create equitable and accessible programming for competitive and recreational skaters. By combining the strengths of the existing programs and the expertise of elite coaches from both facilities, it will create a more robust and synthesized experience for Portland area skaters.

"What an exciting new era for the Portland ice skating community. With the talented leaders from both rinks now working together and designing better program options for all skaters, I am excited to watch this new era take flight for all to benefit from," said Dave Flora of Oregon Ice Entertainment and the Pacific Edge Hockey Association. "I am pleased that the Sherwood Ice Arena will remain part of this fabulous community."

