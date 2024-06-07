Oil Kings Announce 2024-25 Coaching Staff

June 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced their coaching staff for the 2024-25 WHL season.

The Oil Kings have named Kyle Chipchura as Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development, the club released today. Chipchura is entering his second season with the Oil Kings where he previously held the role of Development Coach.

"We are thrilled to promote Kyle Chipchura as our new Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development. Kyle brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game, both from his professional playing career and his recent coaching endeavors. His commitment to player growth and his strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to build a competitive and cohesive team. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our players and organization" said President and General Manager Kirt Hill.

In addition, Devan Praught has been named Assistant Coach. Praught joins the club with over a decade of coaching experience including two and a half seasons with the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL.

Praught, from Summerside, P.E.I., previously spent eight seasons with Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, in which five of those seasons he held the title of Head Coach of the Notre Dame U18 AAA Hounds.

"We are delighted to announce Devan Praught as our new Assistant Coach. Devan's expertise, dedication and passion for the game make him a good fit for our coaching staff. His experience in the league will have an instant impact on our Club and we look forward to the new perspectives and energy he will bring to our organization" added Hill.

Chipchura and Praught will work under the guidance of Head Coach Luke Pierce who is entering his sixth season with the club, third as Head Coach. Also continuing his role with the club is Video Coach and Manager of Hockey Operations Josh Mallory.

"We would like to congratulate the Chipchura family to this new role with the Oil Kings and welcome the entire Praught family to the next chapter of life here in Edmonton" finished Hill.

Left to Right: Head Coach Luke Pierce, Assistant Coach and Manage of Player Development Kyle Chipchura, Assistant Coach Devan Praught, Video Coach and Manager of Hockey Operations Josh Mallory

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.