Tigers Sign Noah Alexander to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have added more pieces to their future by signing 2009-born forward Noah Alexander (Winnipeg, MB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Alexander, 15, was picked in Round 5 of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, 105th overall. Noah played his U15 AAA hockey this past season with the Winnipeg Wild of the WAAA15 League in Manitoba. In 32 games with the Wild, Alexander scored 65 points (37 goals & 28 assists).

After competing at the Tigers Development Camp, Alexander knew this was the route he wanted to take in the next step of his hockey career.

Tigers Director of Player Personel Bobby Fox says Noah is a strong forward who can bring it every night. "Alexander is a fast, physical forward with a tireless work ethic. He has a deceptive skillset that can score in multiple ways."

Stay tuned for the latest in Medicine Hat Tigers news and content by visiting www.tigershockey.com or check out our Facebook, Instagram, X & TikTok accounts for the latest happenings with the Orange & Black.

Season Ticket renewals are underway and you contact the Tigers Office to guarantee your seat for the 2024-25 Season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.