Giants Sign Horiachka to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

May 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2009-born forward Landon Horiachka (Sherwood Park, AB) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Horiachka was the Giants third-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft on May 9, 55th overall.

The 6-foot-2, 186 lb. forward finished third in scoring in the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL) U15 Division this past season with 64 points in 31 games (25G-39A), while serving as captain for his hometown Sherwood Park Flyers. He added seven points in five playoff games (1G-6A), plus seven points in five games (4G-3A) at the 2024 Provincial Championships.

Last month, Horiachka was named a First-Team All-Star in the AEHL.

"Landon is a strong, powerful player with a high skill set," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "His talent and work ethic will be a great addition to our team in the future, and we look forward to seeing him develop and contribute to our success."

The left-shot power forward also helped Alberta Blue win the 2024 Alberta Cup, registering four points in five games (1G-3A), including a goal in the final.

"Getting drafted by Vancouver was awesome, and now signing with them just makes it that much better," Horiachka said. "I'd like to thank all my coaches and teammates that I've had throughout my hockey career so far. I'm thankful for this opportunity and excited to try to earn a spot on the Giants in the next few years."

The 15-year-old played for the same Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA club in the 2022-23 season, where he led all rookies in scoring with 55 points in 30 games (25G-30A).

The Vancouver Giants would like to extend a warm welcome to Landon and his family.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.