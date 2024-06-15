Wenatchee Wild Announce Bukarts, Arp Clear WHL Waivers

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced that 2004-born forwards Steven Arp and Rodzers Bukarts have cleared Western Hockey League waivers and are now free agents.

Bukarts recently finished his first season of North American junior hockey after being selected in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft last season, and finished the 2023-24 campaign with 29 points. Arp has played two full seasons in the WHL, totaling 15 points this past season with the Wild. Following these moves, Wenatchee currently has three 2004-born players on its roster, who will enter their final season of junior eligibility in 2024-25.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Rodzers Bukarts and Steven Arp for their contributions to the club, and wish them all future success on and off the ice.

