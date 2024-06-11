Tigers Sign Kayne Wright to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have signed 2009-born defenceman Kayne Wright (Edmonton, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Wright, 15, was taken in the 8th Round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, 171st overall. Wright spent his 2023-24 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep program. Where in 26 games played he notched four goals and 15 assists.

Tigers Director of Player Personel Bobby Fox says Wright will become an excellent defender in the Western Hockey League. "Kayne is a competitive, mobile defenceman that contributes on both sides of the puck."

