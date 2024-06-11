Silvertips Acquire Forward Raiden Zacharias in Trade with Regina

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Raiden Zacharias from the Regina Pats in exchange for a conditional ninth-round WHL Draft pick in 2026.

Zacharias, an '06-born Saskatoon, SK native, was originally selected 75th-overall in the fourth round of the 2021 WHL Draft. He served as captain of the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA last season, putting up 19 goals and a league-leading 43 assists over 44 games in the regular season. He added six goals and eight assists in 10 playoff games en route to a SMAAAHL U18 title. He spent the majority of the season playing alongside Silvertips prospect Caine Wilke, an '08-born center taken 20th-overall in the 2023 WHL Draft.

"Raiden had a very good season with the Saskatoon Blazers," commented Silvertips assistant general manager Mike Fraser. "He has very good offensive instincts around the net and can play his off-wing. We're excited to add him to our group and see what he can do starting with training camp in August."

Zacharias made his WHL debut on Feb. 25, 2022 as a 15-year-old against the Edmonton Oil Kings. He logged his first career WHL point two days later with an assist on a Layton Feist goal against the Calgary Hitmen.

He was named a Second-Team All-Star in 2022-23 with Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA, netting 20 goals and again leading the league with 43 assists in 43 games. He contributed 13 points in 11 playoff games capturing the league title.

Over three seasons in the SMAAAHL, Raiden Zacharias has amassed 53 goals and 124 assists for 177 points in 128 career regular season games.

