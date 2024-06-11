Hitmen Sign Trio of Second Round Picks

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the signing of Antonio Correia, Kale McCann, and Shaun Hildebrandt to Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Antonio Correia was Calgary's second pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects draft being taken by the club in the second round, 28th overall. Defenceman Kale McCann was selected next at 29th overall, while Shaun Hildebrandt was selected at 43rd overall.

"We are excited to welcome Antonio, Kale and Shaun to the Calgary Hitmen" said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "This was a talented draft class and we are looking forward to having all three players be key parts of future Hitmen teams."

ANTONIO CORREIA - FORWARD

HOMETOWN: Winnipeg, MB DOB: April 14, 2009

HEIGHT: 5'8" WEIGHT: 160 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left DRAFT: WHL - CGY (2024) RD: 2 (#28)

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS

2023-24 Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Black WPU15 32 44 27 71

KALE MCCANN - DEFENCE

HOMETOWN: Cochrane, AB DOB: October 15, 2009

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 154 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right DRAFT: WHL - CGY (2024) RD: 2 (#29)

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS

2023-24 Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA ABU15 29 7 29 36

sHAUN hILDEBRANDT - FORWARD

HOMETOWN: Langley, BC DOB: June 15, 2009

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 167 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left DRAFT: WHL - CGY (2024) RD: 2 (#43)

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS

2023-24 Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep CSSHL U15 27 24 34 50

The trio are eligible to compete for full-time roster spots in the 2025-26 season.

