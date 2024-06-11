Pats Trade Zacharias to Everett
June 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded 2006-born forward Raiden Zacharias to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a conditional ninth-round pick in 2026.
Zacharias, 18, was the captain of the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA team in 2023-24, recording 62 points (19G-43A) in 44 games. The Saskatoon, Sask. product won back-to-back SMAAAHL Championships as well as a bronze medal at the 2023 Tellus Cup and finished his Blazers career with 177 points (53G-124A) in 128 games. The 5-foot-10, 185 lb. left-shot forward was drafted by the Pats in the fourth-round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.
