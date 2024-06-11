Kamloops Blazers Sign 2024 Third Round Pick, Defenseman Madden Tymchak

June 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2009-born defenseman Madden Tymchak to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Tymchak was selected by the Blazers in the 3 rd round, 46 th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Tymchak is from Oakbank, MB and played the 2023-24 season with the Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15 Prep team. In 25 games, he had one goal, 29 assists and 30 points. He also added two assists in four playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Madden and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Madden's development over the coming seasons."

The 6'0" and 155lb defenseman is the third player signed by the Blazers from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft joining forward Asher Gingras and defenseman Joaquin Geras.

Tymchak attended the Kamloops Blazers Development Camp in early June.

