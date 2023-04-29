Royals Seek Series Clinch over Mariners in Game 6 at Home

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a best-of-seven series for the second consecutive season against the Maine Mariners in Game Six of the North Division Semifinal series of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The Royals took a three games to two series lead to bring themselves within a win of advancing to the North Division Final series for a second-straight postseason. The Royals captured their series lead back with a win in Game Five on Wednesday, April 26, 4-3, after the Mariners won game three on Monday, April 24, in overtime, 4-3, and game four on Tuesday, April 25, 7-3. These games followed Reading victories in games one and two at home on Friday, April 21, 2-1, and Saturday, April 22, 5-3.

If necessary, the Royals will remain home for Game Seven of the North Division Semifinal series on Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

For times and dates of the full first round playoff schedule, visit royals hockey.com/playoffs.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Six Preview:

The Royals earned a pivotal Game Five victory on Wednesday, April 26 behind Max Newton's first multi-goal game of his professional career in the playoffs and a 40-save performance from Pat Nagle in net. The Royals became the first team in the series to win on the road and snapped a two-game winning streak for the Mariners in Maine.

The Royals converted on their home-ice advantage earned as the second place team in the North Division in the regular season with victories in game one and two on home ice. Reading prevailed in a defensively dominated game one on Friday, April 21, 2-1, before defeating the Mariners on Saturday, April 22, 5-3.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 25-12-1 against the Mariners, including their 7-3-1 playoff record over Maine. Reading defeated Maine in six games in their lone playoff series played out in the North Division Semifinal series of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Regular Season Recap:

In the regular season, the Royals held a 4-2-0 record against Maine and outscored the Mariners 21-16 in their six meetings. Reading fell to Maine in their season series finale on January 16 at Santander Arena, 4-2 after having previously edged out a 6-5 victory over the Mariners at home on December 21.

The Royals earned their first of two shutout victories over an opponent this season against Maine on November 25 at Cross Insurance Arena. The shutout win for Pat Nagle was the finale of a two-game series which the Royals and Mariners split.

Jacob Gaucher led the Royals in the regular season series with four goals and Mason Millman had a team-leading eight points (1g-7a). Patrick Shea was the Mariners top scorer against Reading with seven goals and 10 points and a hat trick earned in the season series finale on January 16.

Reading (88 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals clinched second place in the North Division with a one-point lead over the Maine Mariners (87 pts) in the standings. Maine finished in third in the North Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 42-27-2-1 record.

A few Royals hold distinguished rankings in the Kelly Cup Playoffs through the opening four games of the series:

Player Rankings (Kelly Cup Playoffs):

Forward Max Newton is tied for the playoff lead in goals (6) and tied for third in points (6)

Among rookies, Newton leads in goals (4) and is tied for second in points (6)

Newton is tied for second among all skaters in shots on goal (23)

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for third in points (6) and is tied for fifth in shots on goal (21)

Forward Jacob Gaucher is tied for fifth among rookies in points (5) and tied for second in goals (3)

Forward Solag Bakich is tied for fifth among rookies in shots on goal (13)

Captain Garrett McFadden leads all skaters in assists (6)

McFadden leads all defensemen in points (6)

Defenseman Mason Millman is third among defensemen in shots on goal (14)

Goalie Pat Nagle is second among goalies in saves (142)

Nagle is tied for first among goalies in wins (3)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

