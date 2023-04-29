Historic Mariners' Season Ends in Reading

READING, PA - The Maine Mariners fell to the Reading Royals, 6-2 in Game 6 of the North Division Semifinals on Saturday night at Santander Arena, eliminating them from the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and bringing their season to an end. Mitch Fossier and Nick Master scored for the Mariners in the loss.

Reading started the scoring early when Evan Barratt set up Devon Paliani in the slot just 1:39 into the game. Later in the frame, the Mariners evened things up thanks to Mitch Fossier, finishing a nice passing play in tight from Curtis Hall and Mathew Santos at 12:35. Less than two minutes later, the Royals struck back on a rebound goal from Jacob Gaucher, and carried the 2-1 lead into the 2nd.

The Mariners tied it up early in the 3rd when Fossier sent Nick Master in alone, who beat Pat Nagle to the stick side at 3:16, making it 2-2. The Royals would then score back-to-back goals from Garrett McFadden at 5:21 and Zayde Wisdom at 6:05 to open a two-goal lead. Wisdom's goal, which caromed off his leg, went under review, but was quickly upheld. The Royals led 4-2 after 40 minutes.

The score remained 4-2 until Reading's Tyler Heidt potted a power play goal at 16:34 of the 3rd to put the Royals up three. Brendan Hoffman added an empty netter to bring the game to its 6-2 final score. Pat Nagle made 21 stops of 23 Mariners shots to win his fourth game of the series. Francois Brassard stopped 27 of 32, in his fourth consecutive start.

The Mariners were eliminated by the Royals in the North Division Semifinals for the second postseason in a row, seeing a historic 2022-23 campaign come to an end. The Mariners finished the regular season 42-27-2-1, their best ever mark, setting franchise records for points and wins in Terrence Wallin's first season as head coach. The 2023-24 season, the fifth season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey will kick off in the fall. For information on season ticket packages for the 2023-24 season, call 833-GO-MAINE, email mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or visit MarinersOfMaine.com.

