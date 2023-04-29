Ty Pelton-Byce Provides Overtime Winner as Steelheads Even the Series at 2-2

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads collected their second straight overtime victory, this time a 6-5 final over Utah Grizzlies Friday night in front of 6,258 fans at the Maverick Center to even the series at two games apiece. Idaho will take on Utah Saturday night on the road for game five at 7:10 p.m.

For the second straight night the Steelheads scored first as Ty Pelton-Byce (2nd) cashed in from the left circle after an initial shot on net from Ryan Dmowski just 49 seconds in. Utah grabbed a power-play goal from Kyle Betts (2nd) at 2:36 then 2:08 later Zach Tsekos (1st) made it 2-1 Utah. The Grizzlies were 2-for-2 on the man advantage in the opening frame as Cameron Wright (2nd) made it 3-1 at 13:16. 28 seconds later Owen Headrick snapped a shot off from the center point where A.J. White (1st) directed it home at the top of the crease cutting the Utah lead to 3-2. With 1:51 left in the frame Keaton Jameson (1st) handed back Utah a two-goal lead as the Grizzlies took a 4-2 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play. Shots were 15-11 Utah.

Idaho pulled within one 5:28 into the second as A.J. White led a two on one. From the right circle he fed Jordan Kawaguchi (1st) in the left circle, from there he lifted it over the near shoulder of Trent Miner. The Steelheads finished the stanza 1-for-3 on the power-play as A.J White (2nd) capitalized around the crease tying the game at 4-4. Shots were 18-7 in the period.

4:19 into the final frame Wade Murphy (2nd) from the below the left circle roofed a shot over the shoulder of Miner on the power-play giving Idaho a 5-4 lead. Minutes later, Kyle Mayhew (2nd) tied the score at 5-5. The score read 5-5 after regulation with third period shots favoring Idaho 17-10.

In overtime Justin Misiak had a great look in the high slot. The shot got turned aside to the far corner and met the stick of Owen Headrick at the right point. Headrick fired a shot towards the net where Ty Pelton-Byce (3rd) deflected it home through the right circle handing the Steelheads a 6-5 overtime victory.

Adam Scheel made 29 saves on 34 shots in the victory while Trent Miner turned aside 45 of 51 shots he faced.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) A.J. White (IDH)

2) Wade Murphy (IDH)

3) Jordan Kawaguchi

- Idaho finished 2-for-5 on the power-play while Utah was 2-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Utah 51-34.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Jack Becker (DNP), Zach Walker (DNP), and Matt Register (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- A.J. White (2-1-3), Ty Pelton-Byce (2-0-2), Wade Murphy (1-1-2), Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2), and Owen Headrick (0-2-2) all had multi-point games.

- Ryan Dmowski, Justin Ducharme, Justin Misiak, Willie Knierim, Patrick Kudla, Dawson Barteaux, and Cody Haiskanen all recorded an assist.

- Wade Murphy led all skaters with eight shots on net.

Game 5 - at Utah Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 6 - at Idaho Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 7 - at Idaho Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

