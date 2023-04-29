Grizzlies Fall 6-5 in Friday Night Heartbreaker

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall in heartbreaking fashion as Ty Pelton-Byce scored the game winner 3:27 into overtime as the Idaho Steelheads won 6-5 in overtime to tie the series 2-2 in the Mountain Division Semifinals best of 7 series.

Much like game 3, the Steelheads got a quick start as Ty Pelton- Byce gave them an early 1-0 just 49 seconds into the game. Idaho's lead was short lived as Grizzlies forward Kyle Betts collected a goal at 2:36 on the powerplay, with assists from Jordan Martel and Cameron Wright. Zach Tsekos added a tally 4:39 in as Utah took a 2-1 lead. Cameron Wright notched a goal for the Grizzlies at 13:16 on a power play. Grizzlies had 3 unanswered goals until Idaho's A.J White's marker at 13:44 cut the Steelheads deficit to 3-2. Utah's Keaton Jameson scored on a breakaway 18:09 in to make it a 4-2 game.

The second period belonged to the Steelheads, as the Grizzlies could not find the back of the net. Idaho's Jordan Kawaguchi scored at 5:25 and A.J White got his second goal of the night at 11:19 on a power play. The game was tied 4-4 at the end of the second frame.

In a 3rd period Idaho regained the lead with a powerplay goal from Wade Murphy 4:19 in. Kyle Mayhew responded with the tying goal for Utah at 8:58, Cameron Wright and Kyle Betts picked up the assists. The end of the third period was tied 5-5 as the series headed to overtime for the second straight game.

The overtime period lasted a total of 3 minutes at 27 seconds, when Ty Pelton-Byce redirected an Owen Headrick shot to finalize a 6-5 win for the Idaho Steelheads.

Utah's Trent Miner saved 45 of 51 in the loss. Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 29 of 34.

The Grizzlies will meet with the Steelheads for game 5 on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Game 6 is now necessary on Monday, May 1st at Idaho Central Arena.

3 Stars

AJ White (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

Wade Murphy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Jordan Kawaguchi (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

