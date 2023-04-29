Rabbits Fall Short in Game 5 Comeback, Drop 5-4 to Icemen

GREENVILLE, SC - A four-goal second period was too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome, as they fell 5-4 to the Jacksonville Icemen in Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville started the game with the opening goal of the game just 4:03 into the first period, as Miles Gendron fed the puck to Nikita Pavlychev who scored his second of the series. At 8:33, Ben Freeman shot the puck from the wing and beat Jacksonville's Charles Williams for the 2-0 lead. Williams would leave the game after allowing two goals on six shots and was replace with Olof Lindbom. Jacksonville stopped the Swamp Rabbits momentum with a Luke Lynch goal at 15:14.

In the second, Craig Martin scored on a breakaway, tying the game for Jacksonville at 4:34. At 6:49, Jacksonville captured the lead as Ara Nazarian scored, before Matt Iacopelli scored 60 second later to extend the Jacksonville lead. Brandon Fortunato scored a goal at 17:59 to give Jacksonville the 5-2 advantage.

Greenville's offense responded in the third period, as Freeman sniped his second of the game into the Jacksonville net at 9:39. The Swamp Rabbits pulled within a goal as Carter Souch scored at 12:57. Despite a late 6-on-5 scenario, the Swamp Rabbits failed to find the tying goal at the final horn.

Greenville's loss see the Swamp Rabbits fall behind in the best-of-seven, South Division Semifinal 3-2 to the Icemen.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Icemen meet again at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Tuesday, May 2, for a 7 p.m. meeting in Game 6.

