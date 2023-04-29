Stingrays Fall in Game 5; Sets Up Must-Win on Monday
April 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
ESTERO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Florida Everblades by a final score of 4-0 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. With the loss, the Stingrays now trail the series 3-2 and return home on Monday in a must-win scenario.
The Everblades kicked off the scoring midway through the opening stanza as Blake Winiecki netted his first goal of the postseason. Winiecki received a pass between the circles and flung a shot past the glove of Clay Stevenson for the 1-0 lead on the lone goal of the first frame.
Joe Pendenza doubled the Florida advantage late in the second period as he lifted a shot over the glove of Stevenson while on the power play.
Florida took a 3-0 lead at the 8:24 mark of the final frame as Logan Lambdin redirected a shot past Stevenson for the deflection tally on the man advantage.
Winiecki iced the game on his second marker of the contest with 2:22 remaining in regulation as the Everblades concluded a 4-0 shutout behind 35 saves from Cam Johnson between the pipes.
The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for a do-or-die Game 6 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Florida Everblades on Monday, May 1st at 7:05 p.m.
Playoff Tickets On Sale Now for Games 6! Grab your tickets to the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Ticketmaster.
2023-24 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 29, 2023
- Rabbits Fall Short in Game 5 Comeback, Drop 5-4 to Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Fall in Game 5; Sets Up Must-Win on Monday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Veterans Spark Outstanding Game 5 Win - Florida Everblades
- Historic Mariners' Season Ends in Reading - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 29 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Pivotal Game 5 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 5 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Seek Series Clinch over Mariners in Game 6 at Home - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 6-5 in Friday Night Heartbreaker - Utah Grizzlies
- Ty Pelton-Byce Provides Overtime Winner as Steelheads Even the Series at 2-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.