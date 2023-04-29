ECHL Transactions - April 29
April 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 29, 2023:
Allen:
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve
Add Aidan Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Ashton Calder, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Add Colton Young, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Chris Grando, F activated from reserve
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve
Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Austin Magera, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Humitz, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Johnny Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve
