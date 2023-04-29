ECHL Transactions - April 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 29, 2023:

Allen:

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve

Add Aidan Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Ashton Calder, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Add Colton Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Grando, F activated from reserve

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve

Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Austin Magera, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Humitz, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Johnny Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve

