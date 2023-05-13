Royals' Season Ends in Game Five of North Division Final to Growlers, 5-2

St.John's. NL - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-2, on Saturday, May 13 at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals' season came to an end in Game Five of the best-of-seven North Division Final of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs with the Royals earning their lone win of the series in Game Four on Thursday, May 11, 6-3. Pat Nagle (26-10-2, 5-3-2) suffered the loss in net for Reading with 14 saves on 19 shots faced. Dryden McKay (27-11-1, 8-1) earned the series clinching win in net for Newfoundland with 20 saves on 22 shots faced.

Zayde Wisdom provided the Royals an early 1-0 lead on his fourth goal of the playoffs scored 2:20 into regulation. Wisdom received a pass from Evan Barratt and raced down the right wing side, cut into the slot and delivered a backhand shot over McKay's left shoulder to capture Reading's third game-opening goal in the series.

The Growlers turned the one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead in a span of 2:30 late in the first period. Pavel Gogolev blasted his first of two power play goals in the game at the 11:45 mark of the period to even the score. Tyler Boland put the Growlers in front on a redirected pass from Gogolev that deflected off of Will MacKinnon's skate and into the back of Reading's net 14:15 into the period. Boland finished with three goals in the series, one scored in each of his last three games.

Orrin Centazzo extended Newfoundland's lead to three 14 seconds into the second period. Centazzo settled an outlet pass from Mikko Kokkanen at Reading's blue line and dangled his way past Reading's defense and Nagle in goal for his third goal of the postseason.

After Charlie Gerard snapped a wrist shot past the left ear of McKay 14:48 into the middle frame, Gogolev restored Newfoundland's two-goal lead with his second goal of the game, 4-2. A high-sticking infraction to Gerard put Newofundland's power play onto the ice and Gogolev on the board for the second time in the elimination game. The Growlers went 2/3 on the power play while Reading failed to convert on their two man-advantage opportunities.

Mckay turned aside all nine shots faced by Reading's late attempt to rally a comeback in the third period. Todd Skirving scored the final goal of the series with 3:47 remaining in regulation to extend the Growlers' advantage, 5-2.

The Royals outshot the Growlers 9-4 in the third period and 22-19 in the game. The Royals concluded their season with a 6-6-3 record against the Growlers and hold a 24-20-10 record against Newfoundland all-time.

The Royals will open the 2023-24 season in October. The schedule will be announced and made available on Royalshockey.com at a later date.

