Americans Fall to Idaho in Game 4

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped Game 4 of the Mountain Division Finals on Saturday night 9-3, and now trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Idaho outscored the Americans 7-2 over the first two periods of play building a 5-0 lead in the second frame. The Americans scored twice in the second period as Jack Combs deflected one past Adam Scheel for his 5th of the playoffs. Colton Hargrove added a power play goal later in the period, his 6th of the playoffs. With Hargrove's power play goal, the Americans have scored a power play in three straight games.

Idaho forward Wade Murphy was the best player on the ice scoring three times for the first hat trick given up by the Americans in the postseason. He scored three goals on four shots.

Former Americans defenseman Matt Register had a big night against his former team with four assists. Another former American was held off the scoresheet, as Zane Franklin returned to the Idaho lineup after missing Friday night's game and had no points on three shots and finished the game a minus two.

Game 5 of the series is on Sunday afternoon at 5:05 PM CDT. The pregame show will air at 4:30 on Mixlr.com.

